East uses football as a platform for higher education

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While winning a state championship is a goal for every team, it’s not the only prize on the minds at East. The E-Rabs are looking at the bigger picture when it comes to high school football.

East is coming off its third playoff appearance in the last four postseasons. But the E-Rabs are still looking for their first playoff win since 2001. Head coach Gary Griffin knows its going to take more than just getting to five wins to give his guys that chance. But he also knows that football can be a gateway to other opportunities.

“We just want to produce great kids that have an opportunity to play at the next level and get an education for free,” said Griffin. “Or at least just like football enough that they want to go to school.”

Griffin credits football for giving him a chance to get an education. Although winning is nice, he knows there’s more important things that lie ahead.

“This high school football thing is just a stepping stone for us,” explained Griffin. “We’re not trying to be the greatest program in the world, we just want to be the program that’s greatest for our kids. We want our kids to work hard and become great men. We’ll see where it takes us. We just want our kids to go to school. I want them to graduate from us, go to school, have an opportunity to get a degree and get a career.”

East heads to Boylan on Saturday, August 27 at 1:00 p.m. for the season opener.

