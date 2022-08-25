DeKalb man gets three years for hiring undocumented workers at Cortland business

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A DeKalb, Ill., resident was sentenced to three years in federal prison for bringing undocumented workers to the U.S. to work at his business in Cortland, Ill.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Luis Delacruz, 53, Wednesday after a hearing in federal court in Rockford.

Delacruz plead guilty earlier this year that on Nov. 1, 2015, he knowingly brought an undocumented worker to the U.S. to work at his business, Alfredo’s Iron Works in Cortland.

He admitted to paying a smuggling fee to another individual to bring the worker into the country. U.S. State’s Attorney’s said that once the undocumented worker started at the business, Delacruz deducted the smuggling fee from the worker’s paychecks, referring to it as an “employee loan repayment.”

Investigating agents who executed a search warrant at Delacruz’s business found fake identification documents in a desk drawer at the business for ten additional undocumented workers. In all, Delacruz admitted that he smuggled at least two people into the U.S. on at least four separate occasions.

