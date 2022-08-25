Auburn tabs Tolon as new head coach, Knights ready to make a leap in NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During Dan Appino’s tenure at Auburn, the Knights made the playoffs every year except for one. But since his departure in 2017, they’ve only been to the postseason once. Auburn hopes it has the right man in place to make another run.

Willie Tolon looks to protect the castle as the new head coach at Auburn. Tolon spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Boylan. Tolon is no stranger to Rockford. He’s an East grad and also spent time as a coach at Jefferson.

“I always wanted to be over here. I like this side of town. I wanted to get involved with these kids over here and make a difference in their life and the community. This is the perfect spot for me.”

Now he brings a new passion to Auburn and the players are taking notice.

“He brings a lot of intensity. He wants us to be dogs. He wants to bring out the dog in us. He wants us to be the best version of ourselves as we can be. He wants us to push to our limits.”

After a couple of down seasons. The knights know they’ll have to play disciplined football to make some noise in the conference.

“He wants us to push past what we think we’re satisfied with. I’m very excited. I think we’re all excited. New fresh season, new coaches, new play style. I think we’re all ready to show the NIC-10 what we got.”

Auburn opens the season at Harlem on Saturday, August 27 at 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.