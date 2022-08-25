Auburn tabs Tolon as new head coach, Knights ready to make a leap in NIC-10

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During Dan Appino’s tenure at Auburn, the Knights made the playoffs every year except for one. But since his departure in 2017, they’ve only been to the postseason once. Auburn hopes it has the right man in place to make another run.

Willie Tolon looks to protect the castle as the new head coach at Auburn. Tolon spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Boylan. Tolon is no stranger to Rockford. He’s an East grad and also spent time as a coach at Jefferson.

“I always wanted to be over here. I like this side of town. I wanted to get involved with these kids over here and make a difference in their life and the community. This is the perfect spot for me.”

Now he brings a new passion to Auburn and the players are taking notice.

“He brings a lot of intensity. He wants us to be dogs. He wants to bring out the dog in us. He wants us to be the best version of ourselves as we can be. He wants us to push to our limits.”

After a couple of down seasons. The knights know they’ll have to play disciplined football to make some noise in the conference.

“He wants us to push past what we think we’re satisfied with. I’m very excited. I think we’re all excited. New fresh season, new coaches, new play style. I think we’re all ready to show the NIC-10 what we got.”

Auburn opens the season at Harlem on Saturday, August 27 at 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of his product
Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand
Arrest graphic
Rockford woman gets federal prison time for buying firearms for felons
Crime scene technicians survey the area Tuesday for documentation.
Body found inside Belvidere storage unit
Photo of the tent
‘Free Phone’ pop-up tents: a scam or the real deal?
301 Apartment Building coming in next few months
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

Latest News

Harlem expects to contend for another conference championship in 2022.
Harlem will try to ‘play up to the potential’ in 2022
A new proposal from the NFHS could lead to shot clocks in Illinois basketball games.
IHSA board approves experimental use of shot clock for basketball tourneys
Hononegah volleyball sweeps reigning 3A Runner-Up Belvidere North in opener
Hononegah volleyball sweeps reigning 3A Runner-Up Belvidere North in opener
Boylan won its last three games of the regular season to make the playoffs in 2021.
Boylan hopes to build off strong finish to last season