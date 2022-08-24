Winnebago Co. police departments concerned about number of car crashes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the number of serious car crashes rises across the country, local police departments combine their resources to investigate the causes and implement solutions to make roads safer.

It’s called the Major Crash Assistance Team, and involves members of six departments: Cherry Valley, Loves Park, Roscoe, Rockton, South Beloit and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

“I really applaud everyone here for joining the team in making our streets safer, by having quick and efficient investigations and understanding what’s causing these problems in our community, and how we can address them,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli.

County Sheriff Gary Caruana says the idea for the task force came about through a series of chats and texts with smaller police departments in the region. Those agencies may have the expertise to handle investigations, but they don’t always have the right equipment.

“So we created this team of experts that could rely on each other, and each one of them can put in a piece of the investigation for the whole, which we can move quicker to the states attorney’s office, and a more thorough, drilled down, investigation,” he told 23 News.

Members of the team are trained in accident reconstruction. It involves a grueling 9-week course, where they will study data and break down how a car crash happens.

“It goes from the data recorders inside the vehicles, to skid marks, to impact areas. They’ll do timed distance analysis if they find video of the crash or prior to the crash,” said Loves Park Police Chief Mike McCammond, whose department has 2 trained officers on the books.

The sheriff’s department will also work with Boone and Winnebago County state’s attorney office to expedite the process.

“And we have answers for the family too, because then the family’s like well what exactly happened? And once we get that investigation and we can release it then we can share it with the family,” Caruana said.

The team is effective immediately, so if there are any fatal or serious crashes in the area from here on out, this team will play a role in the investigation.

