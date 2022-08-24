Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!

The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford.

Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and interactive showrooms that make nightmares look like a walk in the park!

Get ready to experience sights, sounds, smells and creatures lurking around every corner.

In 2016, 2019 and 2021 Twisted Crypt Haunted House was awarded “TOP TEN Illinois Haunted House” by HauntedIllinois.com and is the only Halloween attraction in the Rockford area to share in this honor. It was also voted a “TOP TEN Illinois Haunted House” by visitors to HauntedIllinois.com in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

And in 2019, HauntedHouseChicago.com awarded Twisted Crypt Haunted House actor, Amanda Powers, the Jim Warfield Acting Award given to the top haunted attraction actor in the Chicagoland area.

Locally owned and operated, Twisted Crypt Productions was founded by Peter Dunn and Matt Johnson in 2013, both Boylan Central Catholic High School graduates who share a passion for all things Halloween.

Visit TwistedCrypt.com for ticket prices and run times for various dates.

