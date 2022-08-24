Shower/t-storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite the stretch weather-wise of late, as the Stateline enjoyed yet another gorgeous day Tuesday.

For the eighth time in the past nine days, temperatures topped out between 80° and 85°, and that streak is likely to continue Wednesday. However, there will be some changes, some noticeable, to occur as well.

Skies Tuesday evening are to remain clear, and while patchy fog cannot be ruled out entirely overnight, those chances appear to be quite low. We’ll keep an eye on a complex of showers and storms that’s likely to erupt to our northwest during the evening, eventually diving southeastward. The vast majority of model guidance, however, keeps that activity west of the Mississippi River, so local concerns here remain minimal into the early stages of Wednesday.

A decaying complex of storms will attempt to approach Wednesday morning, but will likely remain just west of the Mississippi River. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once again, a good amount of sunshine is on the docket Wednesday. The subtle differences compared to recent days will be attributed to a wind shift to the southwest. As a result of that wind shift and the aforementioned sun, temperatures may warm a degree or two and the humidity may tick up a bit as well. Still, it’s set to be a very pleasant day overall, with rainfall expected to remain to our west. As we get closer to the dinner hour, there may be just a few more clouds inbound.

Sunshine should still prevail Wednesday afternoon, as showers and storms remain to our west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few more clouds are all that's likely to affect us during Wednesday's daytime hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the evening should remain largely quiet, overnight presents our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Current modeling suggests that a cluster of scattered showers and storms may dive through our area in the 1:00 to 5:00am hour Thursday morning. At this juncture, severe thunderstorms appear not to be a concern, though a few downpours wouldn’t be out of the question.

The best rain chances are to come after midnight into the predawn hours Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The best rain chances are to come after midnight into the predawn hours Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The best rain chances are to come after midnight into the predawn hours Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The best rain chances are to come after midnight into the predawn hours Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should largely stay away from the area for much of Thursday, though we’re not to rule them out at any point in the day. Mixed sunshine, on the other hand, is also a possibility.

Mixed sunshine may emerge at times Thursday, though showers cannot be ruled out either. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday night may feature slightly more organized activity as our next cold front drops through the area. What’s to follow are two gorgeous, dry days Friday and Saturday before another round of rainfall on Sunday as we reintroduce a hotter, more humid airmass to the region.

Rain chances are to rise for the next two days, followed by a two day break. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, while rain’s in the forecast on three of the next five days, there are no all-day washouts in the cards, nor are we expecting any major rainfall amounts. Cumulatively, models are projecting five-day rainfall totals to average 0.36″, which our ground can easily handle. Still, that amount would propel August, 2022 into the Top 10 wettest on record here.

Though there are rain chances on three of the next five days, it won't likely amount to much. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.