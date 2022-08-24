Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that.

“We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”

The downtown site was once home to Hanley Furniture, before it was demolished after a fire back in 2017. Now, it will be a new place to call home for those looking for apartments in Rockford.

The plan for the 40,000-square-foot, mixed-used complex offers both one- and two-bedroom ultra-luxury apartments alongside a fitness area, rooftop deck and storefronts on the ground level.

While many believe this is the first new development to be built from the ground up in 10 years in downtown Rockford, Fern says otherwise.

“I’d say around 70,” said Fern. “I mean, first building, ground up, market rate, 70 years, that was the first vision in a sense.”

That vision was always in Fern’s mind when he focused on bringing more life to downtown.

“Even five years into it, things started to really started to change. Now looking at it today, it’s really a great thing,” said Fern.

With construction set to finish in the fall, Fern says he can gladly say he’s a part of the change. Fern believes Rockford’s downtown offers endless things to do at people’s fingertips, and living in 301 Apartments will allow them to be at the pulse of it.

“Boutique, retail, restaurants and great businesses,” said Fern.

He says while it’s been hard to keep things on track because of supply chain issues, they’ve worked through them enough so the end of construction is near.

