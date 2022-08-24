Rock County 911 center director to retire

Photo courtesy of the Rock County 911 Communications Center.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County 911 Communications Center director Kathy Sukus announced Wednesday that after 34 years, she will retire from a position in public safety. Kathy’s last day as director will be October 4.

During her tenure, Kathy positioned the communications center as a leader in adopting technology. She has been a strong advocate for her staff, and a leader in promoting positive morale among public safety agencies in Rock County, including through the popular music videos she orchestrated that have received millions of views on YouTube.

Kathy began her career as a dispatcher at the Beloit Police Department in 1988. She was the first dispatch employee and only Beloit dispatcher hired to join the newly created 911 Communications Center in 1993 when dispatching services were consolidated to form the 911 system in Rock County.

She has served as a lead telecommunicator, operations manager and interim director before becoming the communication center’s director in 2013. Just five years later, she was named the National Association Public Safety Communications Center (APCO) Director of the Year.

“The Center’s attainment of the high standards necessary for CALEA accreditation is due in no small part to Kathy’s leadership over the years,” said County Administrator Josh Smith. “Her leadership, creativity, and integrity will be greatly missed.”

Recruitment has started for the director position at the Rock County 911 Communications Center. Applications will be taken until Friday, September 16. Those interested can apply by visiting the county’s website here.

