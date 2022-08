Oregon man gets 6 years for aggravated sexual abuse

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced Wednesday after sexual abuse complaints made in September 2021.

Michael L. Pearce, 63, of Oregon received six years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

In September 2021, Oregon police opened an investigation after multiple sexual abuse complaints involving a minor female were made about an adult male.

Pearce was determined as a suspect during the investigation and was arrested on November 18.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.