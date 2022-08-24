Officer Half Dozen part of bright future for law enforcement

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A six-year-old boy’s dreams of being a police officer come true after he spends a couple of days with the Belvidere Police Department.

6-year-old Kane Dammon, also known as Officer Half Dozen, is following in his father’s footsteps; sort of. 26-Years after his dad, Former Sergeant David Dammon, joined the Belvidere Police Department, Kane became part of the department’s citizens police force.

“He has said for a long time that he’s wanted to be a police officer,” says Officer Half Dozen’s mom Jacki Dammon. “We were saying it would be adorable if he does grow up and want to be the police and go through the academy.”

Officer Half Dozen is a little shyer than his “official” counterparts. But he is the latest member of the Citizen’s Police Academy, which begins again in September.

“We want everybody to know the things that we do and the reasons why we do them is to keep them safe every day and to keep our officers safe,” says Deputy Chief Matt Wallace.

Officer Half Dozen visited the shooting range and worked with detectives, but his favorite part was driving his own police car.

“If you push this forward it can go super fast. But when you do this it goes slow and I want it to go fast and I have to press it quick so it can slow down and stop,” says Officer Half Dozen.

Dammon says officer half dozen is an example of a bright future for law enforcement.

“If we can do it in a fun way and you know, have them enjoy their time doing it as well and he’s enjoyed every minute of itself.”

David Dammon retired from the force earlier this year. The Citizen’s Police Academy starts Thursday, September 15.

