Kelly Clarkson brings ‘Kellyoke’ to Navy Pier

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is bringing “Kellyoke” to Chicago at Navy Pier!

From 12 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, fans will have the chance to perform a virtual karaoke duet with Kelly Clarkson.

The nationwide “Kellyoke’' search hopes to discover hidden talent around the country, and Chicagoans will be taking their shot this weekend.

Standout talent may also get the opportunity to have their duet featured on the Kelly Clarkson talk show in front of millions of viewers!

Can’t make it out to Navy Pier this Saturday? Singers can join the search virtually on TikTok by tagging #KELLYOKESEARCH on their video.

The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Kellyoke Search Bus will be at the Navy Pier event. Head over to TikTok now and duet this video using the hashtag #KellyokeSearch.

