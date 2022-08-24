IHSA board approves experimental use of shot clock for basketball tourneys

Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met Monday and approved a recommendation for the experimental use of the shot clock in IHSA Girls & Boys Basketball for regular-season tournaments and shootouts during the 2022-23 school year.

All IHSA basketball tournaments and shootouts seeking to use the shot clock for the regular season will need to apply for approval from the board.

”The IHSA’s survey of administrators and coaches last year made it very clear that our membership wasn’t ready to implement the shot clock in basketball at this juncture,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Our priority now shifts to gathering feedback and data on the impact that the shot clock creates on gameplay, game management, and school finances.”

More information about the approval process will be distributed to IHSA schools in mid-September.

“We look forward to working with our schools to pilot usage of the shot clock in some tournaments and shootouts this winter. We will release information to our schools on how to apply to use the shot clock in their tournament or shootout in mid-September,” said Anderson.

