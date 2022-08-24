Cherry Valley Elementary hosts mobile block party

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and parents at Cherry Valley Elementary School got the chance on Tuesday to meet their teachers and receive their school supplies for the second mobile block party.

Some of the items being handed out were backpacks and regular school supplies.

“Our purpose is to engage our students, create that excitement, create excitement with their parents, get to meet with their parents. It might be the only time we get to meet some of them” said Principal Carolyn Timm.

Over 30 staff members participated in six different locations, helping students and their parents succeed in the classroom while also building relationships.

One parent, Denia Fleming, is very happy to see the teachers. She said “It’s really nice you can bond with the teachers and make memories with the teachers, it’s really nice they come out and do that”.

