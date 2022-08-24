Boone County Fire Department celebrates 75 years

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fire Department District 2 is celebrating 75 years of serving the community.

Residents can come out from 1 to 5 p.m on Saturday, August 27 to visit the station, located at 1777 Henry Luckow Lane in Belvidere, and enjoy the festivities.

Firefighters will have all trucks out for display around the station. Folks can learn what equipment they use and can even put that equipment to use through a live fire demonstration!

Food and drinks will be provided and members of the community can meet our stateline heroes and learn about what makes their job so special.

“We see people on the worst day this is a way that we can meet members of the public and come and meet us just a fun formal, fun, just relaxed environment. The public is welcome and we hope to see as many people as we can” says Firefighter Joseph Prokop.

