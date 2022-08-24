Bat tests positive for rabies in Boone County

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department reports that a bat recently tested positive for rabies in the area.

With the identification of a rabid bat in Boone County, we are urging residents to call Boone County Animal Control if a bat is found inside the home. Call 815-547-7774, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After hours, please call the Boone County Sheriff non-emergency dispatch at 815-544-2144, and they will contact an Animal Services official.

“It’s important to remember that you should never try to approach or catch a bat, or any wild animal, in your home. If you suspect exposure to bats, report that exposure immediately to the Health Department at 815-544-2951, Ext. 2.” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator at the Boone County Health Department.

Rabies can be a serious risk to pets and humans, which is why the health department is urging residents to avoid contact with bats as they start becoming more active this time of year.

Bats are the primary carrier of rabies in Illinois. However, due to the threat that the virus poses and the speed at which it spreads, cats and dogs are required by Illinois law to be vaccinated against rabies.

