Rockford woman gets federal prison time for buying firearms for felons

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kiana Martin, 30, will spend 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple firearm charges.

The Rockford woman admitted to lying to federally licensed weapons dealers, saying she was buying the firearms for herself. However, in truth, she was buying and transferring them to known felons. She pleaded guilty on May 18, 2022 to making false written statements to these firearms dealers, buying both guns and ammunition. She would then transfer the purchases to criminals.

Martin was sentenced Monday by U.S District Judge Philip Reinhard. The Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

