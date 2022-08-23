Rockford Chuck E. Cheese reopening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chuck E. Cheese at 3600 East State Street is reopening its doors on Wednesday, August 24 from 5 - 7 pm.

This comes after the building went through a major renovation project.

Over 15 new games, interactive dance floor, large format video wall and a brand new look will be revealed.

The location also features updated seating and charging stations.

Guests could also have a chance to win a free ultimate FUN birthday pass for up to 10 kids which includes:

Free cake

Appearance from Chuck E. Cheese

The first 25 families will also enjoy free game play during the event.

Chuck E. Cheese is also celebrating 34 years in Rockford.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.