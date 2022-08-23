Rockford Chuck E. Cheese reopening

Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chuck E. Cheese at 3600 East State Street is reopening its doors on Wednesday, August 24 from 5 - 7 pm.

This comes after the building went through a major renovation project.

Over 15 new games, interactive dance floor, large format video wall and a brand new look will be revealed.

The location also features updated seating and charging stations.

Guests could also have a chance to win a free ultimate FUN birthday pass for up to 10 kids which includes:

  • Free cake
  • Appearance from Chuck E. Cheese

The first 25 families will also enjoy free game play during the event.

Chuck E. Cheese is also celebrating 34 years in Rockford.

