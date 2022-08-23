Quiet and seasonable for now as rain chances return Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of high pressure is sitting overhead and that’s going to be mainly what keeps us quiet through the daytime on Wednesday. Then, the already wet August will get some more rain starting Thursday before a few more seasonably cooler days follow.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon should top out in the lower 80s across much of the Stateline. Dew points will hold steady in the upper 50s and lower 60s making it still feel comfortable out there. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. Wednesday will pretty much act as a “copy and paste” day with highs in the low-to-mid 80s but it will come with fewer clouds compared to Tuesday.

The area of high pressure will slide east later Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will follow. With that in mind, rain chances will gradually go up starting overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Showers and even a few thunderstorms have the potential to develop ahead and along the front mainly for Thursday morning and very early afternoon. The day will not be a washout with the latter half of it being dry and maybe a bit of sun depending on how fast the cold front clears the area.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to near 80° with rain ending from north to south throughout the day Thursday.

After that, another area of high pressure will move in overhead and give us a few more quiet days Friday and Saturday. Highs on Friday will be a bit on the cooler side in the mid-to-upper 70s and lots of sunshine. After that, we’ll have a southerly flow move in and give us slightly warmer air starting this weekend. High temperatures Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 80s and getting warmer from there.

Temperatures will potentially reach well into the 80s starting this weekend and continuing into the beginning of next week. Along with that, there will be a few rain chances that will come and go in waves. The first wave in the forecast arrives Sunday late and will continue through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.