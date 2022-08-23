The next few days: M.O.T.S.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not often that our weather remains consistent in these parts, but for more than a week now, that’s exactly what has been the case here!

Monday’s high temperature of 83° marks the seventh time in the past eight days to see a high temperature between 80° and 84°. All signs point to MORE OF THE SAME, or M.O.T.S., Tuesday, and quite likely beyond.

We did have to contend with a bit of fog early Monday, which was really the only drawback to an otherwise perfect day. It’s possible that may be the case again overnight into early Tuesday morning, though it’s far less certain than before, due to the fact there’s presently less moisture in the air than 24 hours ago.

We'll have clear skies and a light or calm wind overnight, but moisture's a bit lacking, which may reduce just how dense fog may become. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widespread dense fog is not likely, though some could see a few pockets of very limited visibility. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will dominate for third consecutive day Tuesday, while northwesterly winds will once again keep temperatures and humidity levels in extremely comfortable territory. It would come as no surprise at all to see a high temperature Tuesday exactly the same as Monday’s 83° reading.

Tuesday is to be essentially a carbon copy of Monday, which was essentially a carbon copy of Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies and light winds will allow for another comfortably cool night Tuesday, and sunshine’s again expected to dominate Wednesday. The only difference of note Wednesday will be that winds are to blow from a southwesterly direction, meaning temperatures and humidity levels may creep up a bit. Midweek high temperatures area more likely to fall in the middle 80s.

A southwesterly wind Wednesday will warm temperatures some and bring the humidity up a bit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention in the afternoon will then turn to a very weak cold front that will be approaching from the northwest, which will likely trigger a few showers or thunderstorms in Iowa and Minnesota. It’s possible, though not guaranteed, that a few may swing into our area in the evening hours of Wednesday. Thankfully, these would not pose any sort of threat in terms of severe weather.

A weak cold front may bring with it a few showers or storms Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another batch of showers and storms may roam through the region for a part of Thursday, though rain-free hours are most certainly promised. What’s more, rainfall amounts aren’t to be heavy. Computer forecast projections suggest that most spots are only to pick up, at most, a few tenths of an inch. Whatever we DO see, though, will continue to add to a rather impressive monthly tally here. Rockford’s official August rainfall currently sits at 7.36″, which would go in the books as the eleventh wettest on record in the event we weren’t to see another drop over the month’s final nine days. In all likelihood, August, 2022 will be one of the top ten wettest.

We're very likely to end up in the Top 10 wettest Augusts on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond Thursday’s rains, another seasonably mild day is on tap Friday before temperatures begin a modest surge over the weekend. It’s possible that by Sunday or Monday, temperatures may make a run at 90° in some spots.

