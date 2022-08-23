Loves Park woman recovers after having a seizure behind the wheel

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 24-year-old Lindsay Lagerman works several jobs and was heading to another interview when she suffered a seizure, crashing and totaling her jeep. Her accident is one of eight this year in Loves Park, all caused by a medical emergency.

“I don’t remember the actual day happened. I remember waking up in the hospital with my sister feeding me ice chips,” says Lindsay.

There is one hole in Lindsay Lagerman’s memory. She can’t remember the moment just days ago when a sudden seizure caused her to drive her jeep into the path of another vehicle. But her broken nose, fractured pelvis and hip socket, along with a concussion are painful clues.

“My heart sank. My kids are my world. We got a very small family and my kids are just a huge part of me. And I don’t know if I could go on. Normally, if anything happened, any of them,” says Lindsay’s dad Jay.

“It was just not good timing for me, but I’m hoping things will get better,” says Lindsay.

It already has. One of her friends started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and pay for her pet’s food. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser neared $1,500.

“I feel very, very taken care of. I don’t think I would never expect anything like that I never expect people to give me money or help with anything like that,” says Lindsay.

Jay Lagerman knows the value of community support. His family organizes a secret Santa program in Belvidere every year.

“It’s really helpful knowing everybody out there and chipping out and remembering us and it makes you feel real good inside,” says Jay.

“I like when people help out other people. It’s just been really good for me to see other people helping out my sister because ever since she got she wasn’t very able to do anything,” says Lindsay’s sister Lana.

Lagerman says she won’t be able to drive for at least six months... And can’t put pressure on her feet for three months.

The interview Lindsay had was for a pet clinic, she got a call early Tuesday afternoon with a job offer.

