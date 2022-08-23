Loves Park woman recovers after having a seizure behind the wheel

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 24-year-old Lindsay Lagerman works several jobs and was heading to another interview when she suffered a seizure, crashing and totaling her jeep. Her accident is one of eight this year in Loves Park, all caused by a medical emergency.

“I don’t remember the actual day happened. I remember waking up in the hospital with my sister feeding me ice chips,” says Lindsay.

There is one hole in Lindsay Lagerman’s memory. She can’t remember the moment just days ago when a sudden seizure caused her to drive her jeep into the path of another vehicle. But her broken nose, fractured pelvis and hip socket, along with a concussion are painful clues.

“My heart sank. My kids are my world. We got a very small family and my kids are just a huge part of me. And I don’t know if I could go on. Normally, if anything happened, any of them,” says Lindsay’s dad Jay.

“It was just not good timing for me, but I’m hoping things will get better,” says Lindsay.

It already has. One of her friends started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and pay for her pet’s food. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser neared $1,500.

“I feel very, very taken care of. I don’t think I would never expect anything like that I never expect people to give me money or help with anything like that,” says Lindsay.

Jay Lagerman knows the value of community support. His family organizes a secret Santa program in Belvidere every year.

“It’s really helpful knowing everybody out there and chipping out and remembering us and it makes you feel real good inside,” says Jay.

“I like when people help out other people. It’s just been really good for me to see other people helping out my sister because ever since she got she wasn’t very able to do anything,” says Lindsay’s sister Lana.

Lagerman says she won’t be able to drive for at least six months... And can’t put pressure on her feet for three months.

The interview Lindsay had was for a pet clinic, she got a call early Tuesday afternoon with a job offer.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County deputies are investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened Saturday, Aug. 20.
74-year-old Freeport man dies in ATV crash
Arrest graphic
Rockford woman gets federal prison time for buying firearms for felons
Visibility will likely drop significantly in many spots overnight into early Monday morning.
Winning Monday on tap, with one exception
Photo courtesy of 23 News reporter Stephanie Quirk
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
Image courtesy of MGN.
Rockford Chuck E. Cheese reopening

Latest News

Photo of the tent
‘Free Phone’ pop-up tents: a scam or the real deal?
Life for one Loves Park woman takes an unexpected turn after she suffers a seizure behind the...
Loves Park woman recovers after having a seizure behind the wheel
The pattern may begin to turn more active in the Stateline beginning Wednesday night.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 8/23/2022
Orchards are opening their doors for the season, with apple picking time starting around Labor...
Farmers prepare for apple picking season (and apple cider donut eating season)