Jefferson looks to bounce back after winless 2021 season

Jake Arnold enters his fourth year as the J-Hawks head coach this fall
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Jefferson J-Hawks are looking to grow after a “building” 0-9 a season ago according to Head Coach Jake Arnold.

The J-Hawks haven’t been to the playoffs since 1993 and open their season against conference champions Hononegah. Although Arnold and crew are taking the season one step at a time.

“One thing we gotta do is focus on a very well-coached team in week one and we got to take it one game at a time, one play at a time, and one quarter at a time. We’re not looking ahead against anybody we’re just focusing on what we have to focus on, the momentum will come and once the momentum gets rolling things are going to be unstoppable to break” Head Coach Jake Arnold said.

Hononegah looks to stay on top after undefeated regular season in the NIC-10
‘I think everybody’s taken officiating for granted’ Stateline teams struggle to schedule with...
Freeport looks to build off returning experience for 2022
Belvidere North looks for breakthrough after solid 2021 season
