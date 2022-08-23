Jefferson looks to bounce back after winless 2021 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Jefferson J-Hawks are looking to grow after a “building” 0-9 a season ago according to Head Coach Jake Arnold.

The J-Hawks haven’t been to the playoffs since 1993 and open their season against conference champions Hononegah. Although Arnold and crew are taking the season one step at a time.

“One thing we gotta do is focus on a very well-coached team in week one and we got to take it one game at a time, one play at a time, and one quarter at a time. We’re not looking ahead against anybody we’re just focusing on what we have to focus on, the momentum will come and once the momentum gets rolling things are going to be unstoppable to break” Head Coach Jake Arnold said.

