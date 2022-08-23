Hononegah looks to stay on top after undefeated regular season in the NIC-10

The team looks for their fourth season with double-digit wins in the past five years
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - 2021 held numerous amounts of success for Hononegah football. The team was one of three schools in Class 7A to finish the regular season undefeated and the Indians won the NIC-10 along with reaching the quarterfinals in the postseason.

If the team wants to reach the same heights next season, they’ll have do it without the class of 2021.

“I don’t look at this as a team that’s rebuilding I look at this as a team that’s kind of reloading as these coaches say and we got guys that I think are outstanding ball players and I’m looking forward to a great season,” Head Coach Brian Zimmerman said.

“Honestly it’s great, last year I was a little worried I was the only underclassman but they came up with me and now that we’re all up here we have to lead the team together and I’m glad I don’t have to do it alone,” junior linebacker Miles Schmidt said.

