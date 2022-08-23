Gas prices in Rockford see’s nine cent decrease

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a nine cent decrease as the city is recording $4.02 per gallon over the last seven days.

The average cost of gas for the state of Illinois now sits at $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

Diesel prices dropped eight cents over the past week as the average cost is $5.00 per gallon.

The national average is at $3.90.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford restaurant will be closed Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20 because of a...
Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend
The accident happened just after 7:30 at the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near...
Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital
Stephenson County deputies are investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened Saturday, Aug. 20.
74-year-old Freeport man dies in ATV crash
Photo of sinkhole
Poplar Grove organization steps in to fix a backyard sinkhole
Visibility will likely drop significantly in many spots overnight into early Monday morning.
Winning Monday on tap, with one exception

Latest News

Beloit is one of the biggest success stories from online forum started by San Diego duo.
Beloit Sky Carp one of San Diego duo’s branding success stories
Image courtesy of MGN.
Rockford Chuck E. Cheese reopening
Jefferson is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Police: Suspect in Rockford murder turns himself in
Photo of cereal at the pantry
Rockford food pantry offers free breakfast to kids