Gas prices in Rockford see’s nine cent decrease

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a nine cent decrease as the city is recording $4.02 per gallon over the last seven days.

The average cost of gas for the state of Illinois now sits at $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

Diesel prices dropped eight cents over the past week as the average cost is $5.00 per gallon.

The national average is at $3.90.

