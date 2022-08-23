Gas prices in Rockford see 9-cent decrease

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a 9-cent decrease, as the city is recording a $4.02 per gallon average over the last week.

The average cost of gas for the state of Illinois now sits at $4.25 per gallon, according to AAA.

Diesel prices dropped 8-cents over the past week as the average cost is $5.00 per gallon.

The national average for regular fuel is $3.90 per gallon.

