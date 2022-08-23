Freeport pastor sentenced for battery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The senior pastor of a church in Freeport appeared in Stephenson County court Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to a battery charge involving a parishioner.

Antwon M Funches, Sr., the lead pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, received two years of court supervision, a $200 fine and any assessments or treatment programs suggested by probation Tuesday after more than a year in court for allegations of attempted sexual assault and battery of a female parishioner at her home last year.

Funches plead guilty to the battery charge from June 18, 2021 in a previous hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the attempted sexual assault charge, which was later dropped during a plea deal with the state’s attorney.

The senior pastor is due back in court on Sept. 23 for a restitution hearing.

