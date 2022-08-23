‘Free Phone’ pop-up tents: a scam or the real deal?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s the old saying, “nothing in life is free” which may cause you some pause if you’ve seen the “Free Phone” tents around Rockford. The question is, is this a great opportunity or a big scam?

Genesis Gallegos is one of the four vendors in Rockford that run a pop-up ‘Free Phone’ tent. They station their tents in lower-income areas, and their big yellow and red signs draw in customers who need a device without the cost.

“We don’t really know why they keep harassing us, but they kind of follow us all over the city. Wherever we go they kind of show up,” said Gallegos.

The vendors sell phones and tablets with the promise of free service: unlimited talk, text and data. They claim to be a part of a program called Lifeline, which is a government-funded organization that sells phones at a lower monthly cost.”

“We’re government funded. Everything we have here is specifically through the government. It’s a service that the government provides for everybody, so we’ve explained to them multiple times,” she said, “We don’t really know why they keep harassing us.”

The City of Rockford has a different perspective, a spokesperson for the city told us in a statement:

“Commercial solicitation requires specific zoning and/or a business permit approval, depending on the activity. The ‘free phone’ tents in conjunction with a service contract in our area are not zoned or permitted by the City of Rockford, and our staff is citing the business as appropriate. We encourage residents not to interact with these unauthorized businesses.”

“We don’t make any sales .. we don’t do any of that we’re just here helping people get service,” said Gallegos, “I think it’s important that people know that we’re here to help people and that everyone has access to a phone service or tablet service. If they have kids that need to go to school or there are people that work from home and they need some sort of help like that.”

I reached out to the Better Business Bureau, they say don’t feel pressured into making a fast decision, be cautious about upfront payments, and don’t provide any personal or financial information unless you have done some research and are confident the person and company you’re dealing with is legitimate.

You can also visit the USAC website to check for legit businesses. For reporting any possible fraud you can contact the FCC Enforcement Bureau by emailing them at Lifelinetips@fcc.gov or call their fraud tip line 855-455-8477.

