Federal grants allocated to support mental health programs in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tim Nabors has been a member of the Winnebago County Mental Health Board for the two years that it’s been around. Nabors believes the first step towards addressing mental health issues, is opening up the conversation to all.

“Between social media and COVID, it really sparked a conversation about mental health,” said Nabors. “Addressing it, improves their quality of life and helps keep the community safe.”

Leaders say breaking down the stigmas connected to mental health, paves a path of people who struggle to learn about the services offered to help in the stateline.

“Mental health issues are an issue around the country, and obviously our community is not immune to individuals who have these problems,” said Rockford Alderperson Chad Tuneberg.

Tuneberg says while getting people the help they need is top of mind, there are some fiscal concerns. Specifically, he wants to make sure new federal grant money coming in for these programs, is really making a difference in giving people who struggle a healthier mindset.

“Even if it’s federal, it’s still our taxpayer money,” said Tuneberg. “So, we want to make sure they’re working.”

Council members approved around $1.5 million dollars in funding from the US Housing and Urban Development Department, Monday night. Tuneberg and Nabors agree the dollars can make a difference, leading to a win-win for not just the individuals, but the community as a whole.

“If we give people more stability mentally and physically, we’d have a better work force and more jobs,” said Nabors.

Rosecrance and Carpenter’s Place are some of the organizations who will benefit from this federal funding.

