Farmers prepare for apple picking season (and apple cider donut eating season)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As children go back to the classrooms, and high school football kicks off, you know fall is close by, and nothing screams fall like Apple Cider Donuts. Orchard owner Pat Curran says this is his favorite time of the year.

“You work this whole business, all year long, alone, there’s nobody here ok? It’s like a ghost town, and all of a sudden you open up the doors and you finally get some interaction with humans,” he told 23 News.

Orchards are opening their doors for the season, with apple picking time starting around Labor Day.

“It all depends on what the seasons been and what the bloom was in the spring, so as a rule of thumb, after labor day,” said Raoul Bergersen, owner of Valley Orchard.

Both farmers say the weather was great for apple growing this year.

“We didn’t see that long, prolonged drought that we saw last year. So the apples are good, they’ve got decent size, there’s lots of them, we didn’t have hail, we didn’t have a late frost,” Curran said.

Great apples means, you guessed it, great tasting donuts! Both Orchards have taken weeks to try recipes they’ve perfected over the years.

“Well we have a recipe, of course it’s top secret. But one of the components obviously is apple cider and pieces of apples. you know you try out the recipe and usually it takes a little tweaking to get it the way you want it,” Bergersen said

The apple variety increases throughout the year, with the earliest to bloom being Zestar. Curran’s Orchard opened this past weekend. Valley is open throughout the year, offering different produce, but it’s opening for apple season this coming weekend.

