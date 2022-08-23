Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building.

A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.

Representatives from the diocese say meetings are held regularly to go over what needs attention before restoration begins. Damage estimates are still being totaled, and the diocese and parish are working with insurance companies on those assessments.

“The roof has been covered and avoided the rain from last weekend,” said Penny Wiegert, Director of Communication for the Diocese of Rockford. “Folks from the parish were able to access the inside to remove some items that can be removed and cleaned such as the crucifix and vestments.”

Environmental crews started work in the basement, which was determined a total loss due to water damage, according to the diocese.

Penny says that although the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike during the thunderstorm on August 8, the official cause has not yet been determined.

