Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire

Parishioners help remove remnants from St. James after much of the building was destroyed.
Parishioners were able to access the inside of the church to recover what could be saved.
Parishioners were able to access the inside of the church to recover what could be saved.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building.

A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.

Representatives from the diocese say meetings are held regularly to go over what needs attention before restoration begins. Damage estimates are still being totaled, and the diocese and parish are working with insurance companies on those assessments.

“The roof has been covered and avoided the rain from last weekend,” said Penny Wiegert, Director of Communication for the Diocese of Rockford. “Folks from the parish were able to access the inside to remove some items that can be removed and cleaned such as the crucifix and vestments.”

Environmental crews started work in the basement, which was determined a total loss due to water damage, according to the diocese.

Penny says that although the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike during the thunderstorm on August 8, the official cause has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County deputies are investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened Saturday, Aug. 20.
74-year-old Freeport man dies in ATV crash
Arrest graphic
Rockford woman gets federal prison time for buying firearms for felons
Visibility will likely drop significantly in many spots overnight into early Monday morning.
Winning Monday on tap, with one exception
Photo courtesy of 23 News reporter Stephanie Quirk
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
Image courtesy of MGN.
Rockford Chuck E. Cheese reopening

Latest News

Orchards are opening their doors for the season, with apple picking time starting around Labor...
Apple picking season begins
Crime scene technicians survey the area Tuesday for documentation.
Body found inside Belvidere storage unit
Rain possible on Thursday
Ethan's Noon Tuesday Forecast -- 8/23/2022
Stephenson County Courthouse
Freeport pastor sentenced for battery