Celebrating Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th Birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Civil War Roundtable will be celebrating the 200th birthday of Ulysses S. Grant on Monday, September 12, at Memorial Hall along Main Street in Rockford.

September’s meeting will feature a presentation from former Congressman John Cox titled “Ulysses S. Grant and Elihu Washburn: From Galena to Appomattox.” Former Present of the Illinois League of Women Voters Bonnie Cox will also speak about Grant’s importance to the Rockford area and the country.

Other guests include former Congressman Don Manzullo, and there will be a presentation about little-known facts about Grant.

