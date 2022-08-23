Boylan hopes to build off strong finish to last season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We always here football is a game of inches. Sometimes a play here or a play there really can make all the difference. Boylan hopes to get off to a much better start in 2022 than it did last year.

The Titans are coming off a 7-4 season and a second round loss to eventual Class 5A state champs Fenwick. A nice finish to a year that started out 3-3. In two of its losses, Boylan fell short to Hononegah by two points and gave up two big touchdown runs against Belvidere North, which ended up being the difference makers.

“We got a bunch of new bodies in starting positions,” said senior Maxton Montoya. “We lost a lot of starters last year. It’s definitely been great to see where people are filling in. Last year, we had a lot of young players that continued to play this year. We got our experience last year, and I think that’s where we started to take our victories.”

As is usual with any Titans team, the majority of snaps go to the seniors. This year’s seniors believe they’re ready to take that next step.

“We had more experienced players. Now, we just have more experience. I’m excited to see how that plays out. I’ve been thinking about every single play, what I could’ve done different. But, I think this year I’m ready, we’re ready, we’re all ready to bring it and fix our mistakes from last year.”

Boylan starts the season at home against East at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.

