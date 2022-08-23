Body found inside Belvidere storage unit

Boone County Sheriff’s Office launches death investigation Tuesday.
Crime scene technicians survey the area Tuesday for documentation.
Crime scene technicians survey the area Tuesday for documentation.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death after a discovery early Tuesday morning.

Just after 2:30 deputies found a suspicious vehicle parked at a storage unit business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Drive in Belvidere.

While investigating the vehicle, deputies found an open storage unit near the vehicle; inside investigators found a dead body.

The person is described as a white male, possibly in his early 50s.

Boone County Sheriff’s detectives and Illinois State Police crime scene technicians were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Preliminary results have not indicated an obvious cause of death.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

