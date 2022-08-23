Belvidere believes stability at head coach will be key for program

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - From 1977 to 2019, Belvidere had only five head coaches running the football program. But after a couple years of coaching changes, the Bucs are hoping to find that consistency again.

Tony Ambrogio enters his second year leading Belvidere. This will be the first time these seniors have had the same head coach in back-to-back seasons. The Bucs are coming off a 2-7 record, but they did win their last game of the season against Guilford, and they get the Vikings in Week One to start this year. While the program’s participation has been down recently, the seniors believe that Ambrogio is the right guy to steer the ship in the right direction.

“This is the first time I’ve had the same head coach going into a new year,” said senior Jalen Tabilangan. “So, I think we’ll be a lot better because we’ll have more time to learn under him. Like I said, same staff, same coach, same playbook. But we haven’t even gotten into the playbook as much, but you’ll see that this year. Next couple years will be great because you’ll have kids that have the same coach from freshman year to senior year, and they’ll be like a well-oiled machine.”

Ambrogio has bounced around the Stateline, but hopes Belvidere will be his last stop.

“This is a complete overhaul and rebuild. We’re in year two of it. We know if we want to see the fruits of our labor, we’re going to have to stick around. So, that’s the plan.”

The Bucs open the season at Guilford on Saturday, August 27 at 4:00 p.m.

