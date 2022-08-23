Beloit Sky Carp one of San Diego duo’s branding success stories

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A San Diego duo started a business reinventing brands for minor league sports teams; and the Beloit Sky Carp are one of Jason Klein and Casey White’s biggest success story.

Klein and White formed an online forum called ‘The Klink Room”; where aspiring designers from around the world can bring visions to life on the 80 millimeter canvas of a baseball hat. The Sky Carp has greatly benefited with there association with ‘The Klink Room. Season ticket sales are up more than six-thousand percent and the Beak Boutique gift shop sold more Sky Carp merchandise in July than the Snappers ever did.

“It’s more money than this team probably generated in, you know, five years potentially,” said Sky Carp Vice President of Entertainment Maria Valentine. “Those guys out in San Diego are a big part of that, right? They’re the reason we have the buzz and the excitement for people to want to come.”

“Pandemic hits. There’s no baseball,” says Klein. “No baseball means no fans. No fans. No money. No brandiose. And so we had to do a Hail Mary. "

