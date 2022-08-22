Winning Monday on tap, with one exception

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While wet weather dampened our weekend, at times, significant improvements arrived by Sunday afternoon, and those extremely pleasant conditions are to continue for some time to come, with one notable exception.

Clear skies and light winds Sunday evening will eventually allow fog to develop overnight into the early stages of Monday, quite possibly reducing visibility to under a mile in many spots. While widespread dense fog may not prove to be the case, visibility reductions may be enough to require us to allow more time to get to work or school Monday morning.

The combination of a rather moist atmosphere, light or calm winds, and clear skies may very well allow fog to develop in many spots overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibility will likely drop significantly in many spots overnight into early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibility will likely drop significantly in many spots overnight into early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibility will likely drop significantly in many spots overnight into early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibility will likely drop significantly in many spots overnight into early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once fog burns off by mid-morning Monday, sunshine is to take over the rest of the way, helping to send temperatures back into the lower 80s once again. Northerly winds are to blow once again, meaning our air conditioners are to continue their lengthy break, as humidity levels are to remain eminently comfortable.

Bright sunshine will dominate Monday, though northerly winds are to keep temperatures comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs point to us being able to copy and paste Monday’s weather into Tuesday, as another day of sunshine is anticipated. Similarly, humidity levels are to remain comfortable once again, thanks to the ever-persistent northerly wind.

Sunshine is again to dominate in our skies Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Expect much of the same for the remainder of the week, as there’s to be little, if any movement in terms of temperatures. The sole blemish on the workweek’s forecast is a slight rain chance on Thursday.

Longer ranger, there are signs of some late summer heat on the horizon. Medium range computer projections suggest that temperatures may take a run toward 90° by either late next weekend or early next week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.