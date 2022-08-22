Winnebago Co. Fair beats the rain during last day

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The last day of the 101st Winnebago County Fair was a refreshing change from earlier this weekend for fair goers and fair organizers alike. The weather challenges from Friday and Saturday are now a thing of the past.

After a couple years of struggling through the coronavirus, the Winnebago County Fair goers had a different type of obstacles in 2022: wet weather.

“Kinda slow but the rain the last two days killed us. If it rains you can’t run the games, you can’t run any of the rides because of the electrical,” said one of the grounds workers.

Organizers were forced to close the fairgrounds in Pecatonica to the public for parts of Friday and Saturday, sending people home earlier then planned for their safety.

“We came yesterday. Yesterday was raining, it poured. They cancelled everything. Everything just became dark,” said Raul Escamilla, a fair attendee.

A frequent attendee claims the rain is a usual occurrence, and he just waits for it to pass.

“I’ve been here every single day and it’s fine. Usually it will go on and off,” said Dylan Degutis, a frequent fair attendee.

Instead of letting the day, and the rain, go to waste, Degutis gathered other fair goers and made the most out of the downpour.

“We made a slip-n-slide out of the grass. Everybody was just joining in, it was fun too,” said Degutis.

Judging by the huge crowds on Sunday, fair goers were ready to get back to the fun. While enjoying the sun for the final day of the 2022 Winnebago County Fair.

“It’s been really good. A lot of fun, a little scary too,” said Aurora Jones, an attendee.

Restaurants in the area claim business is pretty consistent, even during fair weekends. On the other hand, bars say fair weekend is always busy, day or night, no matter the weather.

