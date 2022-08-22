Wausau West Senior Wins National Teen Division USA Mullet Championship

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cayden Kershaw is being recognized for his ‘business in the front party in the back’ hairstyle, as he won the 2022 National Teen Division USA Mullet Championship this morning.

The Wausau West senior, who’s also captain of the school’s football team, says he’s been growing his golden locks for about three years. He was thrilled to find out he won this morning and says his mullet is definitely an attention-grabber.

“There’s definitely different settings where people are more, like, more open like a fair. People are like, ‘oh can I get a picture. Can I touch it?’ Or whatever,” says Kershaw. “It’s pretty funny. Music festivals, especially. It’s kind of funny getting all of the attention. Because when I first started growing the mullet I never, like, imagined this stuff, you know. Like I said it was just a joke at the time.”

In addition to a big trophy, Kershaw also won $1,000 dollars, which he will donate to Peyton’s Promise, the Wausau non-profit that provides food to pantries.

“I’m a really busy guy with football and work and working out and everything, it’s really hard to donate my time,” says Kershaw. “So having the opportunity to win this $1,000 and being able to donate it to Peyton’s Promise is really an awesome thing.”

