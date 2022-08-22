Summer Family Markets put food on the table for area families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area organizations, community partners and city leaders are committed to keeping food on the table for families in need through Summer Family Markets.

These pop-up style pantries prioritize families with children living at home in need to grocery shop for free from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24. Residents can stop by the market at Keye-Mallquist park at 1702 11th Street in Rockford. Simply stay in your car and line up to receive a free, pre-packaged box of food.

Registration is not required!

