Sterling police search for suspect after armed robbery at Dollar General

The suspect was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black gym shoes and a...
The suspect was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black gym shoes and a blue medical-grade face mask.(Sterling Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

Just after 8:30 Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on 4th Street in Sterling for a report of an armed robbery.

Officers say the suspect entered the store and pulled out a gun, demanding money from the cashier. Thankfully, no shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the person pictured should call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

