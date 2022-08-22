Sterling police search for suspect after armed robbery at Dollar General

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

Just after 8:30 Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on 4th Street in Sterling for a report of an armed robbery.

Officers say the suspect entered the store and pulled out a gun, demanding money from the cashier. Thankfully, no shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the person pictured should call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.