Sister Jean celebrates 103rd birthday with special dedication

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A big day in Chicago as the country’s most famous centenarian college basketball fan blows out 103 candles on her birthday cake this Sunday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared it Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt Day in Chicago, honoring the long time chaplain for the Loyola University men’s basketball team. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was also on hand for Sister Jean’s 103rd birthday celebration, where the plaza outside the CTA Loyola Red Line stop was renamed in Sister Jean’s Honor.

“From now, on, every visitor and every current and former Loyola University Chicago, hops on or off the CTA your will see your name shining down on them a reminder of how much you mean to everyone here at the university and across the community, across the city and across the state of Illinois,” said Pritzker. “Here’s to 103 years, and many, many more. Congratulations, Happy Birthday and remember, go Ramblers.”

“You’re all my fans, you’re all Loyola fans. And as I looked at the group today, I thought to myself, some way you each fit into some prayer that I say every morning,” said Sister Jean. “And so remember that - when things get hard, just say God, where is Sister Jean’s prayer? Not that I have direct contact with him but I let him hear things every once in a while. So I do appreciate all of you. And we’ve known some for a long time, some for a shorter time. But just know that you’re doing God’s work and that’s what’s important. And thank you again. And of course, I have to say what the others did - go Ramblers.”

