Rockford food pantry offers free breakfast to kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As kids start a new school year, Rock River Valley Pantry wants to make sure they get off on the right foot.

Every kid needs access to breakfast - fuel to power through their school day - and this month, the pantry is hosting a cereal drive to help kids in need stock up on staples.

They’re accepting donations of boxed cereal throughout August.

“Actually the original idea came from teachers. Several years now teachers started bringing in boxes of cereal into the pantry knowing kids are in need of breakfast food,” said Kim Adams-Bakke, who is Rock River Valley Pantry’s executive director.

Adams-Bakke says children make up 30% of the organization’s recipients. That first meal of the day is so important for healthy development. They offer four days worth of food for individuals and two shopping trips a month for households.

“The attributes of focusing, memorizing, concentrating. All the things you need to be a successful student are part of eating breakfast,” said Adams-Bakke.

“Nutrition is one of the fundamentals for kids because growth and the ability to focus is really dependent on getting enough and really good quality energy,” said Camila Martin, a UW Health pediatric nutritionist.

Martin says food insecurity is a big problem, and organizations like the pantry are a big part of the solution. She also says, without the right minerals and nutrients during development, kids can experience anxiety, depression, behavioral issues and poor academic performance.

“But studies have actually linked breakfast consumption with better test scores and a reduced risk of learning difficulties, so it’s actually been shown to enhance academic performance by improving cognitive functions such as memory, attention, reaction time and word recall.”

Martin says that if a family or individual is on a budget and can’t afford organic foods, frozen will do just fine. Spice it up with flavors and ingredients if the taste of raw vegetables is unappetizing.

The pantry’s goal has always been to provide the most health-conscious food possible. They achieve this by growing their own produce and collecting other food items from community farms. This is to make sure the food they give away is as nutritious as possible.

The drive is ongoing as of now and cereal box donations for the drive specifically are being accepted until mid-September. If anyone would like to donate they can drop off items at the pantry, or visit online for more information. Items most needed are canned fruit, cereal, eggs and juice.

