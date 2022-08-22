Police: Suspect in Rockford murder turns himself in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to Rockford police.

Rico Jefferson, 32, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Maurice Simmons.

Simmons was killed in a shooting on October 22, 2020. After nearly two years of investigation, Jefferson was developed as a suspect in Simmons’ killing and a warrant was issued for his arrest in July.

Jefferson is currently in the Winnebago County Jail.

