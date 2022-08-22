Man arrested after allegedly wielding gun in Rockford laundromat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody Monday after an incident that happened on Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Rockford police officers responded to a laundromat in the 1200 block of S. Main Street for reports of an adult male inside the business allegedly holding a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told police that no shots had been fired, but an unknown victim was allegedly struck multiple times with a weapon by an adult male.

During the investigation, police recovered a loaded gun on 19-year-old Emmanuel White. Determined as a suspect, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

White faces multiple charges including aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

