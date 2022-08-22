J&J Trampoline and Tumbling continues small gym, big impact legacy

The gym took home two national titles at the 2022 Stars and Stripes Championships in July
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - J&J Tumbling and Trampoline Team Head Coach Megan Gearhart understands how much talent is in the Stateline when it comes to her sport.

“It’s pretty amazing, the Rockford area has quite a rich history in the sport of tumbling and trampoline, there have been gyms in this area for 30,40 years, and this gym has been here for 58 years,” Gearhart said.

Gearhart is now passing along her experience to the next generation as a coach, after being crowned as a world champion for power tumbling in 1989.

“It’s an awesome opportunity, you are able to work with athletes who are so excited and it’s all new to them, I’ve been doing this a long time, I’ve been coaching for a long time and every year it’s always motivational to see the athletes always excited to get a little bit better and a little bit better,” Gearhart said.

The former champion has a group on the rise that could soon fill in her world-champion caliber shoes.

“We had five kids attend national championships for the first time and the nationals were in Phoenix, Arizona,” Gearhart said, ”We were 100% for our routines which was the first time for our young athletes in their first national level event and that was an amazing accomplishment.”

Among those five tumblers included Aliyah Quenzer, who took home two titles in Phoenix for her age group in level six tumbling and level five double mini.

“It was nice having all of my teammates down there and being able to be with them,” Quenzer said.

Although Gearhart isn’t the only world-class athlete inspiring the young tumblers. Recent Dakota graduate Sarah Thompson competed at the World Championships in Azerbaijan last year said.

“I didn’t even know that she (Quenzer) wanted to go (to Worlds) and was like ‘yeah, I wanna be like you’ and that’s so sweet, just knowing that I’m helping motivate younger kids,” Thompson said.

The incoming Highland freshman currently has her tumbling career on pause as she works to recover from a second Achilles tear she suffered earlier this year in competition.

Thompson expressed her pride in getting to represent J&J on the world stage.

“The fact that I’ve come from such a small gym means that the size of your gym doesn’t matter and I think that inspires a lot of people,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford restaurant will be closed Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20 because of a...
Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend
The accident happened just after 7:30 at the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near...
Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital
3 arrests for public indecency, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
Police issue a word of warning for residents after 19 cars were vandalized in Boone County...
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property
Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man charged with three counts of first-degree murder

Latest News

Freeport looks to build off returning experience for 2022
Freeport looks to build off returning experience for 2022
Belvidere North looks for breakthrough after solid 2021 season
Belvidere North looks for breakthrough after solid 2021 season
Lena-Winslow will once again be a state contender in Class 1A in 2022.
Lena-Winslow looks to avoid complacency in quest for three-peat
Forreston is set to make some noise in the NUIC in 2022.
Forreston’s senior leadership ready to lead in 2022