Freeport looks to build off returning experience for 2022

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite being nicknamed the Pretzels, things are loose at Freeport High School as the team gears up for a fresh start for the 2022 season.

“They make it easy, they want to be better, they come to work every day they put their hardhats on and come out here and practice hard everyday they encourage each other,” Head Coach Anthony Dedmond said.

The team looks to be trending in a positive direction as the team returns a majority of its starters as a junior-heavy group is set to be led by 6′5 senior QB Xzaveon Segner.

“The bond, the chemistry we all make up, it matters a lot it means a lot that we all know the abilities that we can do,” Segner said.

The team understands how close they are to getting their first winning season and playoff appearance under Dedmond.

“Try and focus more on not making the mental mistakes, trying to make everything roll off easily,” senior lineman Kemonte Myles said.

“Lot of mental mistakes just being young and- I hate to keep going back to being young but it’s being young and a lot of mental mistakes, we had to grow,” Dedmond said, ”We just know we need to finish and if we get out there and finish these games we’ll be alright.”

“Our receiver core is crazy, our running back core is crazy, our line core is crazy, everybody improved so this is what we’ve been waiting for,” Segner said.

