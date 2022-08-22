Construction stalls, prices rise on Rockford’s new public library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Construction on Rockford’s new public library slows as several factors, like inflation and supply chain issues, throw a wrench into the plans.

Since the project began in October of 2021, costs have slowly started to rise. Supply chain issues also mean the expected due date of summer 2023, has now been pushed back to winter 2023.

“Our original estimates is that we could bring the building in, all in, at about $36 million, with various funding choices, now it looks like it’s gonna be all in at about $41 million,” said Paul Logli, President of the Library’s Board of Trustees.

Logli said back in 2017 when plans were being put in place, nobody would’ve expected a pandemic to follow a few years later. In addition to the delayed and overpriced library project, Bush Construction, which planned to build loft apartments right next to the new library, called the Library Lofts, recently pulled out of the deal.

“The building remains the property of the library, we are now looking at probably demolishing the building, and turning it into some type of green space, possibly some other programming space, but it’s on a beautiful location,” Logli said.

However, Chad Tuneberg, alderperson for the ward, says those plans aren’t fully solidified yet.

“I think the options are still open, it could very well become a green space. But you know most things are for sale for the right price,” he told 23 News.

Even though the lofts are in jeopardy, and the library opening is still a year away, Logli says residents should get excited.

“We’re still gonna have books, we’re still gonna have a children’s room. It will still be very recognizable as a library but it’s gonna be a library plus” he said.

Logli says they will be in talks with ComED, the company that funded the project, about how to go about getting the spare $5 million. Tuneberg says he does not want to raise taxes on residents, so the library will have to either get that money elsewhere or make some cuts.

