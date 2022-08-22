Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side.

Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets.

Limited information has been released about the crash. The Rockford Fire Department and Rockford Police Department responded to the accident for aid.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

