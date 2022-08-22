Belvidere North looks for breakthrough after solid 2021 season

The Blue Thunder are coming off a 7-2 regular season
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 21, 2022
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The main theme for Belvidere North football this season is to have a clear focus week to week throughout the season.

“When you kind of get pulled in different directions, you focus on different things that aren’t important at the time, you know maybe you’re looking ahead to somebody and that’s when you lose games and you end up having one of those average seasons,” Head Coach Jeff Beck said.

The Blue Thunder started the year 5-0 before losing back-to-back games against Hononegah and Harlem which landed them a third-place finish in the NIC-10. Belvidere North would then lose to Grayslake Central in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Although the goal is to improve overall on their record and playoff run, the team is taking it one day at a time.

“We just got to stay focused throughout our practices during the week and everything like that so we know that they’re going to be tough opponents but we definitely know that we have a shot if we prepare right and stay focused throughout the week” senior safety Chandler Wehrle said.

“It’s not about you going to make your own play it’s about doing your job so that the whole scheme the whole thing works together,” Beck said.

