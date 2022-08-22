Adoption fees waived for ‘Clear the Shelter’ event at WCAS

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve been thinking about adopting a rescue pet, here’s your sign.

The Winnebago County Animal Shelter is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters event from 11 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 26 and 11 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27.

Winnebago Animal Services is excited for their biggest event of the year, where all adoption fees will be waived for pets ages 6 months or older.

Adopters are still required to complete a standard adoption application to participate in the event. Those interested can fill out a questionnaire online and stop into WCAS to get their approval card before the day of the event, to have priority viewing of all animals up for adoption.

The fee-waived adoptions are sponsored by the Winnebago County Animal Services Auxiliary (WCASA).

