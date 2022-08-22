89th Congressional District residents have free access to Chicago museums

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Families in Illinois’ 89th congressional district can take advantage of free general admission to more than 15 museums, zoos and educational institutions in the Chicagoland area.

Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) is inviting residents to reserve the Constituent Education Resource Card at his office in Freeport.

Those interested in using the reservation must be a resident of the 89th District, reserve the card up to seven days before the date of visit and agree to pick up the card at Rep. Chesney’s office the day before the visit and return it the day following the visit.

The card can be reserved on a first come first served basis by contacting Rep. Chesney’s office at 815-232-0774 or submitting an online request here.

Residents have until December 31 to reserve the Constituent Education Resource Card that provides free general admission for up to four people to any of the following museums:

Adler Planetarium The Art Institute of Chicago Brookfield Zoo/CZS Chicago Academy of Sciences / Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Chicago Botanic Garden Chicago Children’s Museum Chicago History Museum DuSable Museum of African American History The Field Museum Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center John G. Shedd Aquarium Lincoln Park Zoo Museum of Contemporary Art Museum of Mexican Art Museum of Science and Industry National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

